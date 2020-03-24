Viral Video Watch: A family dances its way through the COVID-19 lockdown Sara Karrit, known on Instagram as ‘Afro By Sara’, is making the most of self-quarantine along with her husband and son. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram #familygoals #positivevibes ❤ ___ 🎵: nobody by @deejayneptune @mreazi @joeboyofficial 💃🕺: @afrobysara @akifelsabeh @steve.afro __ #worldafrodance #nwe #chopdaily #chopdailykids #afrodance_to_the_world #afrodance #africaforlife #afrobeats #quarantinebelike #familylove #instadance #beirut #Lebanon ___ @nweworldwide @chopdaily @mreazi @deejayneptune @joeboyofficial A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐭 (@afrobysara) on Mar 21, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT There’s more. View this post on Instagram While at Home👩👦 #coronavirus #stayhome #staysafe ___ 🎵 : Why are you running by @deejayeddybeatz 💃🕺: @afrobysara @steve.afro __ #worldafrodance #chopdaily #chopdailykids #nwe #motherandson #afrobeats #afrodance #whyareyourunning #stayhome #staysafe #afrobysara #beirut #Lebanon __ @nweworldwide @chopdaily @deejayeddybeatz @trace_urban @traceafrica A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐭 (@afrobysara) on Mar 16, 2020 at 7:52am PDT View this post on Instagram #francophoniechallenge #defifrancophonie 💃 __ 💃: @afrobysara 🎵: remix by @moris.beat / eteko Choreography by @jenybsg 👌 ___ #nwe #worldafrodance #chopdaily #afrobeatsmusic #afrobeats #instadance #nikewomen #nike #nikeprohijab #francophoniechallenge #afrobysara #beirut #Lebanon __ @nweworldwide @chopdaily @jenybsg A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐭 (@afrobysara) on Mar 19, 2020 at 6:48am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus lockdown Viral video Read Comments Print