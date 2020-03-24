Around the Web Coronavirus: These men took a cowdung bath to ‘fight COVID-19 bacteria’ in Karnataka In Hiriyur, Karnataka, a group of men and boys dunked themselves in water mixed with cowdung, hoping to ‘cure all ailments, every disease’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago These guys are taking dips in cow dung water. To fight corona "bacteria". 🤦 pic.twitter.com/8Eb3lvVn6i— Brut India (@BrutIndia) March 22, 2020 Also watch Glimpses of the cow urine party hosted by Hindu Mahasabha leader to counter coronavirus Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus COVID-19 cow dung Kerala Read Comments Print