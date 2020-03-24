The Delhi Police on Tuesday morning cleared the anti-CAA-NRC protest site at New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. The protest was a continuous sit-in by women that had been running for 101 days.

Look at the people who were brought in to #ShaheenBagh. How afraid were the govts of these women #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/vCMiaTvaz8 — Ashlin Mathew (@ashlinpmathew) March 24, 2020

Videos posted on social media showed heavy police deployment in the area. The clearance led a large crowd to gather near the protest site for some time before being dispersed.

The action was taken amidst a lockdown in the national capital to contain the spread of COVID-19, although the protestors had already taken social distancing and Section 144 into account and were running the sit-in with only five people present at the venue at a time.