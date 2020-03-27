Play

After years of punching Punjabi with Hindi in his hip-hop, Badshah has taken to Bengali. His latest track Genda Phool include two lines from a popular Bengali folk song Boroloker Beti Lo, sung by Payal Dev: “The rich man’s daughter has such long hair, it makes me want to tie a red marigold flower to it”.

The video (above) has the rapper, along with Jacqueline Fernandez dressed in a traditional Bengali white sari with a red border. If those catchy Bengali lines are now stuck in your head, here are some versions of the original song.

Play

Play

Play