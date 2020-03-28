WATCH



The Kind Of Thaali-banging That We All Actually Need To Pay Attention To:



My colleague @ghazalimohammad reports- Running out of funds n food, labourers n MGNREGA workers in a village in Patiala climbed on roof of their houses n banged empty plates demanding food@ndtv pic.twitter.com/rMbSVDhKv9 — Sukirti Dwivedi (@SukirtiDwivedi) March 26, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 21-day lockdown on India has severely affected daily wage labourers across the country, including those covered by the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MGNREGA. Despite signing up under the scheme, work is not a possibility during the lockdown, leaving many desperate for essentials to feed themselves and their families.

In a frustrated plea for help, MGNREGA workers in Patiala protested by banging pots and pans on building roofs in the area on 26 March (video above). On the same day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said a door-to-door initiative to provide food to daily wage workers and the unorganised sector would begin from 27 March (video below).

From tomorrow, we will start a door-to-door drive to distribute 10 lakh packets of dry rations to daily wagers & unorganised labour. Each packet will contain 10 kg Atta, 2 Kg Dal & 2 Kg Sugar. These packets will also be available at DC office for anyone not covered in this drive. pic.twitter.com/lUxwv5dlfZ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 26, 2020

However, The Quint reported that a day after these workers protested by banging their plates, the village headman stated that no arrangements for rations or milk had reached them.

