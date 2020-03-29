Coronavirus lockdown: Scenes of thousands of migrant labourers trying to catch buses out of Delhi
The very idea of a lockdown and social distancing collapsed with the authorities having failed to predict this would ensue.
Thousands of migrant labourers thronged the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday, to board buses to their hometowns. Migrant labourers have turned out to be the worst-hit by the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at four hours’ notice.
After the UP government arranged for nearly 1,200 special buses for workers who were walking back home on foot, thousands of labourers arrived at the Anand Vihar bus station.
A stampede-like situation reportedly rose at some points at the bus station, with the police hitting people with their batons and making announcements on loudspeakers in an attempt to control the crowd. Here are a few videos from Saturday.