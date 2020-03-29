Play

Twenty-one migrant labourers from Bihar have been stranded in Karnataka’s Mangaluru amidst the nationwide lockdown that began on March 25. Thousands of migrant labourers are stranded away from their homes across the country, and many have decided to walk hundreds of kilometres to their hometowns in the absence of public transport facilities.

In the video above, migrant labourers from Bihar stuck in Mangaluru can be seen requesting for immediate intervention from the government to help them reach their homes. The workers said that they are out of food and haven’t eaten in days. They also complained about an inadequate supply of water.

“If the lockdown continues like this, we will die,” one labourer said.