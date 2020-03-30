Ghanian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng seems to be making the most of his time in isolation as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Boateng posted a video where he can be seen dancing with his wife Melissa Satta and son Maddox Prince in his house that has disco lights. Before they begin partying together, Boateng shows up as a nightclub bouncer to check if his son is carrying any banned objects before entering the room.

In another hilarious video, the former FC Barcelona player held a football press conference at home alongside his son with his wife asking questions as the “interviewer”.

Boateng, who plays for football club Beskistas, has stayed in Turkey after the Turkish Football Federation postponed their Super Lig season because of the pandemic.