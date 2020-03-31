Watch: Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes makes ‘bullet coffee’ at home before his workout
The 50-year-old is finding ways to keep himself busy after South Africa enforced a 21-day lockdown on Friday.
The legendary South African cricketer posted a recipe of “bullet coffee” on Twitter before his workout routine. The 50-year-old is seen blending caffeine with two two tablespoons of unsalted butter, MCT oil and hydrolysed collagen.
In another video uploaded later in the day, Rhodes urged people to take a 60-second cold water shower for great health benefits.