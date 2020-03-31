Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes is finding different ways to keep himself busy after the country enforced a 21-day lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

The legendary South African cricketer posted a recipe of “bullet coffee” on Twitter before his workout routine. The 50-year-old is seen blending caffeine with two two tablespoons of unsalted butter, MCT oil and hydrolysed collagen.

In another video uploaded later in the day, Rhodes urged people to take a 60-second cold water shower for great health benefits.