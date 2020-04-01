Almost stampede like situation in UP's Bijnor district where Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Paras was distributing ration bags to people in the area. Workers can be seen tossing the bags at crowd gathered at the gate. pic.twitter.com/1euBHDWzwB — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 1, 2020

A rations-distributing exercise by Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Paras in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district threw caution over social distancing to the wind when a huge crowd gathered at the venue on March 25, Hindi news portal Patrika reported. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

In the video, Paras’s associates are seen tossing bags of rations towards the crowd, over a gate. The incident took place at Goyal College in the district, the report added.