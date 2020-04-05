Around the Web Coronavirus: Patient leaves Kerala hospital after recovery, medical staff and other patients cheer The incident was reported from Kasargod in Kerala. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #WATCH Kerala: Medical staff & patients clap as the Kasargod's first #COVID19 patient leaves the hospital after being cured of the disease. pic.twitter.com/u8B18P2uag— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus Kerala Read Comments Print