From Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning free-kick for Manchester United in 2008 against Portsmouth to Argentine great Diego Maradona’s controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal versus England at the 1986 Fifa World Cup, a young boy has recreated eleven iconic goals scored in football history.

The youngster, who is wearing an Everton jersey, is none other than retired English footballer Sean O’Hanlon’s son, who not only shows his skills with the ball but also displays some great acrobatic actions to score them.