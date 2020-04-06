On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, lakhs of Indians lit lamps, candles, and even torches in their balconies on Sunday night. Many went a step ahead and burst firecrackers and chanted slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram”.

Manju Tiwari, the district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s women wing in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, took things a bit too far by firing a gun in the air.

A video of Tiwari indulging in celebratory firing during the “9 pm 9 minutes” appeal by Modi spread on social media, earning her an FIR from Balrampur Police.