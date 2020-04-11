Play

A new episode of satirist Akash Banerjee’s web show The DeshBhakt deals with the challenges of mental health that are inevitable as a result of lockdowns.

India was put under a 21-day nationwide lockdown beginning March 25 to contain the growing number of the novel coronavirus cases in the country. “The frustration from being locked up inside houses for a prolonged period of time can turn into anger, potentially making people violent as has been observed internationally post lockdowns,” Banerjee said.

The video discusses the direct and indirect psychological impact of the lockdown that can prove detrimental to a person’s mental health. Among other things, it touches upon coronavirus-related racism incidents that have been reported in India, and the communal reportage of most television news channels.