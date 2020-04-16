View this post on Instagram

A poem to remind us all that a large number of ‘key workers’ are from Black and Minority Ethnic families. It is read out line-by-line by first, second and third-generation immigrants including doctors, nurses, teachers, shopkeepers, dentists, social workers, care workers, delivery drivers, broadcasters and more. Despite long, shameful histories of facing racism and hostility, immigrants globally are showing kindness and solidarity by delivering essential aid and services to their nations. Because we know – and they know – it doesn’t matter where you come from. During this pandemic we are all humans together, fighting a common enemy. You Clap for Me Now reminds us all that when we finally emerge from lockdown, we must remember those who helped us and our loved ones through it. We must ensure that we never go back to a time where we ignore, hurt or disrespect people because of their religion, profession, or the colour of their skin. #creativedirector | @sachini_creates #writer | @dandylion_illustration With a special thanks to @tezilyas @mim_shaikh @jazzieojo @cheungface @drzoewilliams @themunchingmedic @dr.mehwish.sharif @purni312 @colombo_pantry @calvinniles @migs_uk @murfinx @priscillaparmardua @nimasuchak @_rubenalvarado_ @doctor_health_kick @valentina.verc @simon_jugovic_fink @in_da_hoose @robertcharlesyexley @h1nalp @guerilladesigns @complexion @alisweenf @kdentalstudios @sonalii_xox and everyone else involved. Vimeo link in bio. Please feel free to share 🙏🏽 @who @unitednations @talenthouse #covidopenbrief #uncovid19brief #flattenthecurve #kindness #solidarity #viralkindness #stopthespread #coronavirus #covid19 #nhs #keyworkers #immigrants #staysafe #stayhomesavelives #wewillremember #thankyou #nationalhero #heroes