In a disturbing video, children from Jehanabad, Bihar have said that they have been eating frogs for four days as no grains are available in their homes because of the nationwide lockdown.

Speaking to the Hindi news platform Newsd, the children said that the government has shut down the state and there is no food in their homes, as a result of which they are forced to catch frogs and eat them. They said they spend all day searching for frogs and eating them. Their schools have been shut because of the lockdown.

The video shows them roasting the frogs over a fire and eating them.