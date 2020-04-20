Two men who defied the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district and stepped out of their houses to buy chicken were caught by the villagers and punished to perform sit-ups while holding their ears in a position resembling a “rooster”. The style of punishment is popular across north India.

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by a journalist working with the Times of India. The incident reportedly occurred in Meerut’s Kharkhauda area.