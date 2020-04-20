Watch: How Meerut district residents who defied the lockdown to buy chicken were punished
The incident reportedly took place in Kharkhauda area.
Two men who defied the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district and stepped out of their houses to buy chicken were caught by the villagers and punished to perform sit-ups while holding their ears in a position resembling a “rooster”. The style of punishment is popular across north India.
A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by a journalist working with the Times of India. The incident reportedly occurred in Meerut’s Kharkhauda area.