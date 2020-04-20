Two youths who sneaked out to buy chicken amidst lockdown were caught by villagers and given ‘murga’ punishment (sit-ups in the chicken position) in Kail village of Kharkhoda area in Meerut #CoronaUpdatesInIndia #coronavirusinindia #Covid_19 #Covid_19india @Uppolice @arvindcTOI pic.twitter.com/STsAqvf291 — Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) April 18, 2020

Two men who defied the lockdown in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district and stepped out of their houses to buy chicken were caught by the villagers and punished to perform sit-ups while holding their ears in a position resembling a “rooster”. The style of punishment is popular across north India.

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by a journalist working with the Times of India. The incident reportedly occurred in Meerut’s Kharkhauda area.