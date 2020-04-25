Viral Video Listen: Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Sunscreen’ 2.0 featuring Queen Elizabeth II encourages people to ‘stay home’ This revamped version of a 1999 hit uses a recent address by the British Queen to convey the importance of social distancing. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram by Vika Bull, Quindon Tarver, Lee Perry, and her majesty Queen Elizabeth II Put this together with friends in the hope that it might brighten somebody’s day. Sing, dance, create anything on video, upload and tag it, or send me a link at sunscreen@bazmark.com. We’ll create something together and #WellMeetAgain2020 A post shared by Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) on Apr 19, 2020 at 12:35am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Queen Eliabeth II Baz Luhrmann Print