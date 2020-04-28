Viral Video Watch: Huge elephant walks delicately past scooter lying in its path to avoid mangling it Most considerate. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago When an animal of 4000kgs walks past the front yard of a house in Munnar, Kerala, the inmates did the best thing. Not to shout. And it has a 5 kg brain. Intelligent enough to avoid stepping on the vehicle to damage it.That’s why we call it a GENTLE GIANT🙏 pic.twitter.com/l1YRME04cj— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 26, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Elephants Read Comments Print