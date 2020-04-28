"Look at that thing!"



Pentagon declassifies three previously leaked top secret U.S. Navy videos of "unexplained aerial phenomena"—and that some believe could show UFOs. https://t.co/4eiYxC13u2 pic.twitter.com/Y47xZ97odO — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2020

Three videos of United States Navy pilots supposedly encountering unidentified flying objects were declassified by the Pentagon on Monday, The Guardian reported.

One of the videos was shot in November 2004 and the other two, in January 2015, the US Department of Defense said in a statement. The videos “have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorised releases in 2007 and 2017”, the statement added.

The Department of Defense also said that the videos were released so that “misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos” can be cleared.