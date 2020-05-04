.... another migrant worker who was cycling with Dharamvir describes what happened ... pic.twitter.com/wS5kSoCDgI — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) May 2, 2020

Dharamvir, one among a group of migrant workers cycling from Delhi to Bihar’s Khagaria, died in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur on Friday.

Recounting the ordeal of their journey, another migrant worker said (video above) that they had eaten and slept the night before when Dharamvir was doing well. “We don’t know what happened during the course of the night,” he elaborated. “He was fine in the morning too, but then his condition deteriorated.” The group had been cycling for four days.

According to an NDTV report, Dharamvir’s Covid-19 test came back negative and the autopsy revealed that he died of a chronic lung disease.

