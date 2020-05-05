‘I haven’t eaten in two days’: Migrant workers unable to return home, protest in Bengaluru
The migrants could not take the train they had been promised.
Thousands of migrant workers, mainly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, protested near an international exhibition pavilion in Bengaluru on Monday, NDTV reported. The workers were demanding that they be sent home amidst the extended lockdown.
“We haven’t eaten in two days,” one protesting worker said in the video added above. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Revenue Minister R Ashok reached the spot and assured the protestors that adequate arrangements to send them home will be made soon, the report added.
