#WATCH Delhi: A man showers flower petals on people standing in queue outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. The man says, "You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money". #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/CISdu2V86V — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

As India entered the third phase of a nationwide lockdown arising out of the coronavirus pandemic on May 4, the central government allowed reopening of liquor shops around the country in non-containment zones (with some restrictions). One person in Delhi was seen showering flower petals on customers lined up to buy alcohol in Delhi’s Chander Nager area. A video of the same was posted by news agency ANI.

When asked the reason behind his actions, the man answered, “You are the economy of the country. The government has no money.”