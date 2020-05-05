‘You are the economy’: Man showers flower petals on customers queuing up at liquor store in Delhi
Huge crowds have been spotted at liquor shops around the country as the sale of alcohol resumed on May 4.
As India entered the third phase of a nationwide lockdown arising out of the coronavirus pandemic on May 4, the central government allowed reopening of liquor shops around the country in non-containment zones (with some restrictions). One person in Delhi was seen showering flower petals on customers lined up to buy alcohol in Delhi’s Chander Nager area. A video of the same was posted by news agency ANI.
When asked the reason behind his actions, the man answered, “You are the economy of the country. The government has no money.”