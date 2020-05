The @CPHydCity has issued orders placing the two constables, Pancha Mukesh and Suresh of Blue Colts -2 team of Afzalgunj police station, under #suspension. for forcing an auto trolley driver to bribe them near Mojamzahi market of Afzalgunj in the city, pic.twitter.com/1tYJxCYH1F — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) May 10, 2020

Two constables of the Afzalgunj Police Station in old Hyderabad were suspended after they were recorded on camera accepting a bribe from a driver carrying non-essential goods, The Times Of India reported.

The incident was reported from the Jambagh area of the city.