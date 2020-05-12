Assistant sub-inspector of police Raja Saheb in Karnataka’s Bengaluru was suspended after a video of him kicking migrant workers in the city went viral on social media. The workers were demanding to be sent to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reported.

According to the report, the workers had gathered at the KG Halli Police Station and refused to leave till arrangements for their travel to Uttar Pradesh were made. The policeman reportedly tried to pacify the workers but eventually lost his cool and kicked them.