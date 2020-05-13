Coronavirus testing in Wuhan, a ground-level view pic.twitter.com/4l9dLHD1SX — Alice Su (@aliceysu) May 13, 2020

The city of Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, has started testing all its 11 million citizens for the novel coronavirus after five new cases emerged in the town after the lockdown was lifted, news agency Reuters reported.

Wuhan reported five new cases of Covid-19 on Monday. On April 8, the city had lifted its lockdown and opened highway tolls, flights and train services after 76 days. But with new cases being reported, the authorities have decided to test all of the eleven million people currently living in Wuhan.

Since the outbreak was reported, over 3,800 people died of Covid-19 in Wuhan, accounting for about 80% of China’s casualties, the Reuters report added.