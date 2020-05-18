More visuals from Ghaziabad where migrants have turned up in large numbers to get themselves registered for special trains. This is the time medical screening and quarantine facilities in East UP and Bihar should be stepped up to the maximum. pic.twitter.com/oGZAs4yIfx — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 18, 2020

Thousands of migrant workers gathered at the Ramlila ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Monday to register for Shramik Special”trains to get home. There was no opportunity for physical distancing, and many of those present did not even have masks on during the visibly chaotic registration.

The trains were scheduled to leave later on Monday, the Times of India reported.

Migrant workers were asked to gather at Ramlila Ground by the district administration for screening and registration before boarding the trains, the report added.

