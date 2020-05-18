Watch: Thousand of migrant workers gather with no physical distancing in Ghaziabad, UP
The workers were trying to register for the Shramik Special trains that are expected to take them home.
Thousands of migrant workers gathered at the Ramlila ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Monday to register for Shramik Special”trains to get home. There was no opportunity for physical distancing, and many of those present did not even have masks on during the visibly chaotic registration.
The trains were scheduled to leave later on Monday, the Times of India reported.
Migrant workers were asked to gather at Ramlila Ground by the district administration for screening and registration before boarding the trains, the report added.
