'Amphan incoming': Pre-cyclone videos fill social media as landfall nears The 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' Amphan is likely to make landfall close to the Sunderbans in Bengal, reports said. Amphan coming. From a friend in Batanagar pic.twitter.com/HJk0PLwAk4— Sumana Mukherjee (@SumanaMukherjee) May 20, 2020 #CycloneAmphanUpdate Cyclone Amphan at Paradeep pic.twitter.com/D1VWnXC3AP— 🇮🇳 MANISH CHANDRA PRASAD 🇮🇳 (@ManishPrasa) May 20, 2020 #CycloneAmphan update from Bhubaneswar, Odisha.#AmphanSuperCyclone #Amphan #AmphanCyclone #AmphanUpdate pic.twitter.com/Uqw6Qr9ojL— Subhransu Tripathy (@Subhransu_Odia) May 20, 2020 Cyclone #Amphan moving near the coastal areas of #Balasore, #Odisha with a wind speed of 80 kmph today morning. pic.twitter.com/85Io3KDGzD— Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) May 20, 2020 Visuals from the coastal area of Digha in East Midnapore district which will face the impact of cyclone Amphan in a big way @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/vrf0JMH4x2— Prema Rajaram (@prema_rajaram) May 20, 2020 Cyclone Amphan to hit West Bengal today, residents asked to stay home, shops shut