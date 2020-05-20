Play Sorry by Justin Bieber, covered by Lost Stories and Armaan Malik.

Indian EDM duo Lost Stories have been selected as part of YouTube Music’s Foundry Class of 2020, which will help “independent artists use music and storytelling to engage fans across borders and build careers with a vision they uniquely define on their own,” the streaming website said.

Comprising Mumbai-based musicians Rishab Joshi and Prayag Mehta, Lost Stories, founded in 2008, has performed in over 150 cities worldwide, and has collaborated with international DJs such as Afrojack and Alan Walker, and Indian singers like Armaan Malik (video above).

“To be the first Indians to be chosen for this prestigious programme is a proud moment for us and our dream to take India to the world will gain momentum with the support,” Joshi told IANS. “With Foundry’s support, we hope to create a mood for our content and add story’s contextual elements to our YouTube content. We hope that Indian music elevates with the Lost Stories sound and it gains a huge fan base on a global scale.”

The other artists selected for the Foundry include Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Adam Melchor, Puerto Rican trap artist Eladio Carrion, and Birmingham grime artist Jaykae.

Play YouTube Music's Foundry Class of 2020.

The group’s biggest hit so far has been Bombay Dreams, produced in collaboration with American DJ KSHMR, featuring vocals by Kavita Seth, popularly known for Iktara (Wake Up Sid, 2009). The quaint music video follows a chubby kid secretly aspiring to be a dancer.

Play Bombay Dreams by KSHMR and Lost Stories, feat. Kavita Seth.

Among the group’s earliest successes was the song How You Like Me Now, featuring rapper Krishna Kaul, from the 2013 album Music For the # Generation.

Play How You Like Me Now, Lost Stories feat. Krishna Kaul.

Lost Stories and fellow Indian DJ Zaeden collaborated on the EDM hit Uncomplicated, featuring Matthew Steeper who also song the group’s Faking It.

Play Uncomplicated, Lost Stories and Zaeden feat. Matthew Steeper.

Their version of the hit Tamil film song, Vaseegara (Minnale, 2001), with Jonita Gandhi’s vocals, was a hit with listeners, including the film’s star, Madhavan.