As @SachinPilot explains why and how they arranged buses for the migrant workers, Anjana Om Kashyap almost asks, "Iski zaroorat kya thi."

Aaj Tak news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap on Wednesday asked Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot what was “the need for his party to send buses to ferry stranded migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh”.

A political controversy broke out after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi offered to provide 1,000 buses to the UP government to ferry migrant workers. The offer was accepted briefly, but the government alleged that the list of buses provided by the Congress party also included cars and two-wheelers. Hundreds of buses arranged by the Congress on Uttar Pradesh’s border with Rajasthan were turned back on Wednesday evening.

Appearing on Aaj Tak, Pilot said that this was a humanitarian crisis and that the BJP should avoid political rivalry in such a situation, to which Kashyap responded with the question of about why the buses were provided at all. “Why did the Congress party not make similar offers to other states?” she added.

