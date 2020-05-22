Viral Video Watch: This dog is scared of stepping out of the vehicle onto a frozen lake The video was recorded on a frozen lake Baikal in Russia. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram Dog scared of ice. Lake Baikal. Is it cute? 🙃☺️😂 Name of dog - Mif or Myth Маламут, боящийся льда. Его имя - Миф @baikalika. Невероятно мило, правда? A post shared by Kristina Makeeva↟Kotleta↟Timon (@hobopeeba) on May 20, 2020 at 2:27am PDT Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dog video Russia Read Comments Print