Somewhere in Bengal, a stray dog was stranded on top of a window roof, then these two heroes decided to help the dog. The dog instantly understood that they are there to help and cooperated well. Compassion and love doesn't need words , it just sync when intentions are real. Whoever these guys are, take a bow ❤️ We need more people like them. Sometimes compassion is the superpower we have.