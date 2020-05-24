In a video widely circulated on social media, a policeman is seeing beating up a person brutally in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. The victim is seen collapsing on the ground before being dumped into a police van.

According to an NDTV report, the police have said that the video is old and that the man being beaten up was creating a disturbance in the locality. “An old video has gone viral that shows a man being beaten,” senior police officer Shashank Garg was quoted as saying. “We have taken note of it. Two cops – Krishna Dongre and Ashish – are seen in the clip. The man was seen creating ruckus. We have ordered a probe. Police dropped the man. No case has been filed against him. We will wait for the probe to complete.”