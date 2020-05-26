Warning: Abusive Language.

Two policemen of Shastri Park police station in North East Delhi have been sent district lines after they were caught on camera thrashing a woman. @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/Gpc784aTMm — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) May 26, 2020

Two constables of New Delhi’s Shastri Park police station were sent to the district lines after a video of them thrashing a woman with sticks was posted on social media, The Hindu has reported. The incident took place on Monday.

The woman who was beaten by the constables was identified as Munni Devi, the report added. In the video, the woman’s daughter can be seen trying to protect her from the blows.

According to the police, Devi was involved in constructing illegal shanties on government land in North-East Delhi, and started abusing the police officials when she was told to stop. The police also claimed that the beat officer of the area, a constable named Sanjeev, was attacked.