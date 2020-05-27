Dr Parag Madhukar, Conservator, Forest Dept says there are no massive forest fires in Uttarakhand, many old and wrong visuals are being shared on social media. Please be careful.

FYI it rained in some parts of the state today #PrayForUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Pk7yVTKCB2 — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) May 27, 2020

In a video posted on social media, forest department conservator Dr Parag Madhukar has said that the photographs of Uttarakhand forest fires being shared on social media are old and “no serious forest fires have been reported from the state”.

“The photographs that doing the rounds on social media are from Chile and other places,” Madhukar said. “Uttarakhand forest department is monitoring the situation via satellites and the firefighters are controlling the isolated incidents of forest fires that have been reported. Currently, there are no serious incidents.”