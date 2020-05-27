Around the Web Watch: Air Force chief flies LCA Tejas at the induction ceremony of the aircraft’s second squadron The ceremony took place in Sulur, Tamil Nadu. Scroll Staff 11 minutes ago #WATCH Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria landing the LCA Tejas Aircraft after a sortie at the induction ceremony of the second squadron of the LCA Tejas fighters in Sulur, Tamil Nadu today. pic.twitter.com/WvFvhMstiw— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian Air Force planes Read Comments Print