Watch: Mumbai Police officials run behind train to help a group of migrant workers get on board
The train was travelling to Howrah station, which services Kolkata.
In a heartwarming video, officials of Mumbai Police were recorded running behind a “Shramik Special” train to stop it for a group of migrant workers that were left behind.
The workers had arrived late and the train had started moving out of the station by the time they could board it. The police officials ran behind it to stop it. Citizen volunteers also helped carry the luggage of the migrant workers.