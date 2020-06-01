As the last train to West Bengal left, a group got left behind as they arrived late@MumbaiPolice team ran behind the train to stop it & citizen volunteers from 3 teams raced across the platform with the passengers luggage. Did they make it?#Khaanachahiye #MumbaiFightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/0V5oBJ2wwm — Khaana Chahiye (@khaanachahiye) May 31, 2020

In a heartwarming video, officials of Mumbai Police were recorded running behind a “Shramik Special” train to stop it for a group of migrant workers that were left behind.

The workers had arrived late and the train had started moving out of the station by the time they could board it. The police officials ran behind it to stop it. Citizen volunteers also helped carry the luggage of the migrant workers.