Watch: The White House went dark as it came under siege, and Donald Trump was out of sight
The US President reportedly spent over an hour hiding in an underground bunker designed for use in emergencies such as terrorist attacks.
On the sixth day of unrest since the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody, protests raged in cities across the United States on Sunday night, defying curfews to demonstrate solidarity against police brutality.
As anti-racism protestors gathered on lawns outside the White House, US President Donald Trump was reportedly rushed to a secure underground bunker, according to the New York Times. Photos on social media showed the White House going dark, with its external floodlights cut off, and standing in dark contrast to the fires blazing through the rest of the city.
The darkness was viewed as “eerily symbolic” of the current leadership crisis in the face of mounting institutional violence against the country’s African-American community.
Floyd’s death sparked widespread outrage on Friday, with hundreds of people rallying outside the White House. Crowds gathered nearby, shouting, “I can’t breathe”. Protests escalated on Sunday with the police firing tear gas to disperse crowds.
