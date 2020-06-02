The White House went dark, turning off almost all of its external lights, as protesters set fires nearby and thousands again defied curfews to demonstrate against police brutality. Smoke was seen rising near the Washington Monument. https://t.co/pmtsjrQp7l pic.twitter.com/0twHpsWjPk — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 1, 2020

On the sixth day of unrest since the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody, protests raged in cities across the United States on Sunday night, defying curfews to demonstrate solidarity against police brutality.

As anti-racism protestors gathered on lawns outside the White House, US President Donald Trump was reportedly rushed to a secure underground bunker, according to the New York Times. Photos on social media showed the White House going dark, with its external floodlights cut off, and standing in dark contrast to the fires blazing through the rest of the city.

The darkness was viewed as “eerily symbolic” of the current leadership crisis in the face of mounting institutional violence against the country’s African-American community.

Floyd’s death sparked widespread outrage on Friday, with hundreds of people rallying outside the White House. Crowds gathered nearby, shouting, “I can’t breathe”. Protests escalated on Sunday with the police firing tear gas to disperse crowds.

For the first time in American History, Protestors broke in and down the #WhiteHouse ... #WhiteHouseProtests #WhiteHouseDown pic.twitter.com/3mqYS3NDUl — A Humanist (@ZaheerHumanist) June 1, 2020

The nation's capital is legitimately on fire in every direction. This is unreal. pic.twitter.com/hXNJ0LticL — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) June 1, 2020

Also watch

Thousands of protestors chant ‘I can’t breathe’ for nine minutes at Colorado’s Capitol

Also read



George Floyd death: From asking ‘am I next?’ to taking a knee, here’s how sportspersons have reacted