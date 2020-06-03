In Washington, Indian-American Rahul Dubey gets high praise for sheltering protestors from police
‘I hope my 13-year-old son grows up to be just as amazing as they are.’
Indian-American man Rahul Dubey has become an overnight hero among anti-racism protestors in the United States currently rallying for justice against police brutality after he sheltered 80 of them in his house in Washington DC, BBC reported.
Violent protests have raged in the US over the past week after African-American man George Floyd died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Dubey sheltered the protestors after the police blocked a street and imposed a curfew.
According to reports, the police then began firing tear gas at the protestors on the street, which is when Dubey took them in. The protestors posted videos and photos from their overnight stay at Dubey’s house.
Speaking to news organisations after his heroics made headlines, Dubey said, “I hope my 13-year-old son grows up to be just as amazing as they are.”
