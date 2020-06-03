Rahul Dubey, the man who welcomed protesters into his home, gets a round of appause from protesters and supporters @ABC7News @ABC7GMW pic.twitter.com/IDISrnPTcx — Kristen Powers (@ABC7Kristen) June 2, 2020

Indian-American man Rahul Dubey has become an overnight hero among anti-racism protestors in the United States currently rallying for justice against police brutality after he sheltered 80 of them in his house in Washington DC, BBC reported.

Violent protests have raged in the US over the past week after African-American man George Floyd died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Dubey sheltered the protestors after the police blocked a street and imposed a curfew.

According to reports, the police then began firing tear gas at the protestors on the street, which is when Dubey took them in. The protestors posted videos and photos from their overnight stay at Dubey’s house.

This is Rahul.



Rahul saved 62 DC protesters who were trapped for hours on his block by police. He allowed them to stay all night, fed them, charged their phones, and most importantly kept them safe.



Rahul = hero.🌎❤️



This wasn’t a party. Just listen...pic.twitter.com/LPF96tiFnc — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 2, 2020

They shot mace at peaceful protesters is a residential neighborhood. The man who took us in is named Rahul Dubey. He gave us business cards in case they try to say we broke in. pic.twitter.com/gKzmrvCa75 — Meka (@MekaFromThe703) June 2, 2020

Speaking to news organisations after his heroics made headlines, Dubey said, “I hope my 13-year-old son grows up to be just as amazing as they are.”

"I hope that my 13-year-old son grows up to be just as amazing as they are."



Rahul Dubey opened his home to nearly 70 strangers overnight and sheltered them during D.C.'s curfew. He says our country needs people like THEM.



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/hucxiraHk9 pic.twitter.com/BKFMsTsSgk — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) June 2, 2020

“They started spraying pepper spray in through the window,” says Washington DC resident, Rahul Dubey, who gave dozens of protesters shelter from police inside of his home. pic.twitter.com/TTCXLW0Ukm — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 2, 2020

