Journalists in UP's Fatehpur district held "Jal Satyagraha" to protest FIR registered against scribe Ajay Bhadauria for his report on community kitchen. Journalists claim they had written to Governor about alleged harassment of local scribes but yielded no response. pic.twitter.com/oSjyNOFdio — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 8, 2020

Around a dozen journalists in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh plunged into the Ganga for a “jal (water) satyagraha” on June 7. This was in protest against the alleged harassment of journalists by the local administration, with two journalists, Ajay Bhadauria and Vivek Mishra, booked by local authorities for critical news reports, according to Newslaundry.

Reportedly, Bhadauria was charged for tweeting about a community kitchen in Vijaypur closing down, while Mishra was booked for reporting on malfunctioning cowsheds in Fatehpur.

“This fight will stay alive as long as Sanjeev Kumar Singh isn’t transferred out and investigation conducted of his abuse of power,” Bhadauria says in the video.