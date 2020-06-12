Around the Web Watch: 4,000 migrants from Assam rush to Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds in hope of taking a train home Chaos ensued because of mismanagement. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Migrants from Assam are gathered at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru after having heard news of a Shramik Train to take them home. Officials are conspicuous in their absence, volunteers working on the ground say. Video: @pushkarv @DIPR_COVID19 @CMofKarnataka @mla_sudhakar pic.twitter.com/HQc9fBbkXq— Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) June 12, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Migrant Workers Coronavirus Print