Watch: Scenes from a Jhansi park gym seemingly haunted by ghosts gets wide circulation
‘Miscreants will be hosted in a haunted lockup soon,’ additional superintendent of Uttar Pradesh police tweeted, adding ‘#NoHostForGhost’.
After videos of a ‘haunted’ park gym in Mahanagar, Jhansi did the rounds on social media, Amar Ujala newspaper ran a story quoting the investigating circle officer’s findings, which were that “someone must have played a prank. They must have tied a thin wire around the equipment, shook it, and then made the video.”
Jhansi police replied to a tweet of the video (pictured above) with a clipping of the Amar Ujala newspaper report, saying, “please don’t pay heed to any rumours.”