Fitness freak ghost 👻?@jhansipolice got a tip off about an open gym being used by ghosts!Team laid seige & soon found t real ghosts-Some mischievous person made video of moving swing & shared on #socialmedia. Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon #NoHostForGhost pic.twitter.com/JUaYt4IJMS — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) June 12, 2020

After videos of a ‘haunted’ park gym in Mahanagar, Jhansi did the rounds on social media, Amar Ujala newspaper ran a story quoting the investigating circle officer’s findings, which were that “someone must have played a prank. They must have tied a thin wire around the equipment, shook it, and then made the video.”

Scary. In a park in Jhansi pic.twitter.com/9jJ5ay212D — मीडियावाला (@purusharthlive) June 12, 2020

Jhansi police replied to a tweet of the video (pictured above) with a clipping of the Amar Ujala newspaper report, saying, “please don’t pay heed to any rumours.”