Caught on camera: Three-storey building collapses into a newly dug canal in West Bengal
Reports say the building, in West Midnapore district, had started developing cracks a couple of days ago and came down during heavy rain.
A three-storey, under-construction building collapsed in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Saturday, NDTV reported. The building fell into a canal next to it. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.
According to the report, the incident occurred in Nischintapur village after the foundation of the building was allegedly weakened due to “cleaning work” in the canal.