Watch | A four-storey apartment building collapsed like a house of cards this morning at Daspur in Bengal's West Midnapore district, no casualty reported. .

.

Locals say the collapse was triggered by a canal being dug just next to the building.

.

.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/vIMCWRmBBl — PREETI TIWARI (@preetitiwari198) June 13, 2020

A three-storey, under-construction building collapsed in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Saturday, NDTV reported. The building fell into a canal next to it. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

According to the report, the incident occurred in Nischintapur village after the foundation of the building was allegedly weakened due to “cleaning work” in the canal.