OMG: This is how we can defeat China#OMG pic.twitter.com/N7GZWbewpF — India TV (@indiatvnews) June 13, 2020

Television channel India TV’s recent sketch on the territorial dispute between India and China has amused social media. The video features the armies of the two countries and the surprise appearance of a figure representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the border, who says that his idea of “self-reliance” is better than an armed fight.

His pitch for self-reliance includes harming China’s Gross Domestic Product by uninstalling Chinese mobile applications (case in point: TikTok) and boycotting Chinese goods.

Here are a few reactions to the video that were seen on Twitter.

Amazingly easy. why didnt we think of all this before? https://t.co/JfOyXoI6gb — Sunil Nair (@spuriousmallu) June 15, 2020

when you are superpower 2020 but you can’t afford to animate in 16:9 https://t.co/7JkURdWIT7 — psyche!😎 (@psyxke) June 14, 2020