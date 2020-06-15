Watch: Television channel’s sketch on how ‘India can defeat China’ cracks up Twitter
India TV’s sketch series ‘OMG’ features the Indian and the Chinese Army, and the recent stand-off.
Television channel India TV’s recent sketch on the territorial dispute between India and China has amused social media. The video features the armies of the two countries and the surprise appearance of a figure representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the border, who says that his idea of “self-reliance” is better than an armed fight.
His pitch for self-reliance includes harming China’s Gross Domestic Product by uninstalling Chinese mobile applications (case in point: TikTok) and boycotting Chinese goods.
Here are a few reactions to the video that were seen on Twitter.