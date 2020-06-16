Around the Web Rayshard Brooks killing: Why did he have to lose his life, asks TV host Trevor Noah Rayshard Brooks was shot by the police as they tried to arrest him on Friday at a restaurant named Wendy’s in Atlanta city in the United States. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play This is Rayshard Brooks’ family. Please watch and share.Don’t be silent. We all have a role to play in this fight to end systemic racism and police brutality. Don’t be silent. pic.twitter.com/UDWrdYYvFL— Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) June 16, 2020 Also watchProtestors in Atlanta, US torch restaurant where a black man was shot by the police Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rayshard Brooks Trevor Noah Print