Well done @SwetaSinghAT. Like the way you blamed Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/LFXLMuuQ2K — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 16, 2020

Commenting on the “violent face-off” between India and China along the Line of Actual Control on Monday, television channel Aaj Tak’s anchor Sweta Singh said that the Indian Army should be blamed for the incident and not the central government.

“The duty to patrol the borders is of the Army and not the government,” Singh said. “The Indian Army has the freedom to patrol without waiting for a command from political masters. If the reports say that China overtook Indian land, it raises a question on the Indian Army.”

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the stand-off with China, the Indian Army said.