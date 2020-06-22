Indonesia's most volatile volcano Mount Merapi erupted today.



Merapi spewed ash and hot gas in a massive column as high as 3.7 miles on Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/5lnpECmm6p — Alex Journey (@alexjourneyID) June 21, 2020

Mount Merapi, which is among the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted twice on Sunday. Both eruptions lasted around seven minutes each, according to France24.

The volcano’s alert status – already at the third-highest level since it began erupting last August – was not raised after the two eruptions, but residents were ordered to stay outside a three-kilometre no-go zone around the crater near the country’s cultural capital Yogyakarta.

The mountain’s last major eruption in 2010 killed over 300 people and forced more than 280,000 residents to be evacuated.