Watch: Local residents rescue five people, including newlyweds, from a drowning car in Jharkhand
The car fell into a river when a wedding party was returning to the groom’s village.
Locals in Jharkhand’s Palamu district rescued five people from a car that fell into a river on Saturday. The five people included a newlywed couple, NDTV reported.
A video of the rescue efforts was widely circulated on social media. The car fell off a bridge and into the Malay river when the wedding party was returning to the groom’s village, the report added.